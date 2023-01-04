OnePlus Buds Pro 2 go official with Dynaudio tuning and more

Damien Wilde

- Jan. 4th 2023 12:00 am PT

0 Comments

Alongside the OnePlus 11, the Chinese firm has officially launched the Buds Pro 2 in China with enhanced audio over the predecessor.

The new generation wireless earbuds offer some notable improvements over the previous model, including a Dynaudio audio tuning, which is said to offer a more immersive listening experience. A 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeters provide improved audio. “MelodyBoost” Dual Drivers are found in each earbud, this supposedly improves vocals in a wide array of tracks and ensures that deep, rich bass is present without any rumbling or infringing.

Each earbud comes with a stem-style design that is eerily reminiscent of the previous generation. However, the materials used are slightly different this time around. Each subwoofer dome is now equipped with a crystal polymer diaphragm with a separate dome and edge design. OnePlus claims that this too will improve the audio performance of the Buds Pro 2 – specifically in the low and mid frequencies. This design improves high-frequency clarity.

oneplus buds pro 2

A silicone edge has also been added to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 within the woofer. This also aids the low frequency response. Completing the Dynaudio partnership is the inclusion of four specially tuned equalizer presets. There is a “default” EQ alongside three customized EQs – “bold,” “serenade,” and “bass.”

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be offered in green and black. Like the OnePlus 11, these earbuds will be coming to further markets in the coming months. Pricing and release date are yet to be confirmed.

More on OnePlus:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro