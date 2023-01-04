OnePlus Buds Pro 2 go official with Dynaudio tuning and more

Alongside the OnePlus 11, the Chinese firm has officially launched the Buds Pro 2 in China with enhanced audio over the predecessor.

The new generation wireless earbuds offer some notable improvements over the previous model, including a Dynaudio audio tuning, which is said to offer a more immersive listening experience. A 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeters provide improved audio. “MelodyBoost” Dual Drivers are found in each earbud, this supposedly improves vocals in a wide array of tracks and ensures that deep, rich bass is present without any rumbling or infringing.

Each earbud comes with a stem-style design that is eerily reminiscent of the previous generation. However, the materials used are slightly different this time around. Each subwoofer dome is now equipped with a crystal polymer diaphragm with a separate dome and edge design. OnePlus claims that this too will improve the audio performance of the Buds Pro 2 – specifically in the low and mid frequencies. This design improves high-frequency clarity.

A silicone edge has also been added to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 within the woofer. This also aids the low frequency response. Completing the Dynaudio partnership is the inclusion of four specially tuned equalizer presets. There is a “default” EQ alongside three customized EQs – “bold,” “serenade,” and “bass.”

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be offered in green and black. Like the OnePlus 11, these earbuds will be coming to further markets in the coming months. Pricing and release date are yet to be confirmed.

