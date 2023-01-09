January Google System Updates: Play Games profile revamp, more

The Google System Updates for January 2023 include a revamp of Play Games profiles and what they’re used for, along with some other tweaks.

While major changes to Android used to typically arrive with monthly and yearly Android updates, Google has gradually put systems in place to make it possible to update phones with nothing more than the Play Store. For example, new features can arrive through updates to Google Play Services, the Play Store, and Android’s ever-expanding monthly “Play System Updates.” Each month, Google outlines the new features in this key trio, which the company refers to as the “Google System.”

The easiest way to check whether you need to update Google Play Services on your phone is to follow a direct link to the app’s Play Store listing and update from there, if available. To update the Play Store, tap your avatar in the corner, then “Settings.” Under the “About” section, you’ll see an option to “Update Play Store.” Meanwhile, Google Play system updates can be found through the Settings app, under About phone > Android version > Google Play system update.

Things are starting simply for January 2023’s Google System Updates, with Play Games getting an overhaul of its user profiles. No specifics are shared, but the company lists the update as being for both “Phone” and “PC,” suggesting that this is related to the recent release of Play Games for PC. Arriving soon as part of Google Play Services version 23.01, the new Play Games profiles will support more “users and use cases.”

Games

[Phone, PC] Expanding the range of users and use cases supported by the Play Games profile.

Google Play Store

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

Developer Services

[Phone] New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support Device Connectivity related developer services in their apps.

