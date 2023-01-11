GeForce Now teases future support for more controllers, improvements on Steam Deck

Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service continues to make improvements, and it seems that more is in store going forward as the company has teased the desire to improve support for more controllers as well as Valve’s Steam Deck.

At CES 2023, Nvidia announced new features for its GeForce Now service, including support for ultrawide monitors and, more importantly, the new “Ultimate” tier that brings the power of an RTX 4080 alongside latency improvements and support for 240fps gaming. The already excellent service is truly shaping up to be the best out there, and just in time for Stadia’s closure too.

What else is in the pipeline? Apparently, Nvidia is teasing a few ideas.

Speaking to PCGamer, Nvidia said that it is “interested” in improving the experience of using GeForce Now on the Valve Steam Deck. The gaming handheld technically supports GeForce Now and other cloud gaming services today but in a limited capacity. It takes a lot of tinkering to get everything up and running properly.

It’s unclear what form improvements to the GeForce Now experience on Steam Deck might take, but Nvidia didn’t have anything concrete to announce. Product manager Andrew Fear simply said that the company is interested in improving the experience in the future.

In related news, Nvidia mentioned in a recent press briefing to Cloudy Games that GeForce Now is looking at potentially adding support for steering wheel controller inputs.

In a clarifying statement to 9to5Google, an Nvidia spokesperson said that the company didn’t have “anything official to announce at this time specifically for steering wheel support” on GeForce Now, but it did say that it is “always working on supporting the wide number of different controllers out there, and looking to add this feature in the future.”

