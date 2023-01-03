GeForce Now is adding support for ultrawide monitors

Cloud gaming continues to evolve, and Nvidia just unleashed a huge new feature for its GeForce Now service – ultrawide monitor support.

Rolling out soon, Nvidia GeForce Now will be adding support for ultrawide monitors. Nvidia hasn’t specified exactly which types of ultrawide monitors will be supported, but it includes the popular 21:9 format for one. Support goes up to 3840×1600.

4K gaming goes from fast to beyond fast with an upgrade from 60 fps to 120 fps, while ultrawide monitors will be supported for the first time, at up to 3,840 x 1,600 resolution, including many popular variants such as 3440 x 1440 and 2560 x 1080.

What’s the catch? Sadly, ultrawide support for GeForce Now will be limited to the Ultimate subscription tier, at least for the time being. Nvidia confirmed to 9to5Google that it won’t be available to free or Priority subscribers during a hands-on demo.

Nvidia also tells us that ultrawide monitor support was one of the biggest requests among players.

Notably, this makes GeForce Now one of the only streaming services that supports ultrawide displays, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Amazon Luna, and Google’s soon-to-be-dead Stadia all lacking support.

Nvidia GeForce Now running on a curved Corsair ultrawide monitor

