Google Meet rolling out in-call emoji reactions

In addition to raising your hand or using text chat, Google Meet is adding emoji reactions that appear “as a small badge in the sender’s video tile.” This feature has been planned since 2021.

Besides the top-left corner, emoji reaction will float up the left side of your screen as they’re sent, with Google noting how you’ll see a burst of emoji “when there are multiple user engagements.”

To send a reaction, tap the new smiling face button in the bottom row. Appearing between hand raise and screen share, you get a reaction bar with nine characters: Sparkling Heart, Thumbs Up, Party Popper, Clapping Hands, Face with Tears of Joy, Astonished Face, Thinking Face, Crying Face, and Thumbs Down.

At the right, you can “hover on this bar to select the skin tone of your choice, which will then be applied to all emojis subject to change color.”

Google says emoji reactions “provide a lightweight, non-disruptive way to engage and participate in meetings without interrupting the speaker.”

We hope these features make it easier for you, your colleagues, and stakeholders to stay better connected and engaged, whether they’re working from home, the office, or anywhere in between.

This is rolling out now to Google Meet on Web, iOS, and Meet Hardware devices. Android is “coming soon,” with full availability in the coming weeks.

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers

Available for users with personal Google accounts

