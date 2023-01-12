Google Photos tweaks and simplifies backup terminology

To simplify backups, Google Photos has updated two terms related to the process across the mobile and web apps as well as in support documentation.

To start with, “Backup & sync” is now just called “Backup.” This is the main setting to “enable or disable the automatic backup of your photos and videos to your Google account” and the very first item in preferences. It’s interesting how “sync” is considered a given with modern technology and cloud backups.

In that same menu, “Upload size” has been renamed to “Backup quality,” with “Original quality” and “Storage saver” unchanged.

The changes listed below have now been rolled out to all users

Google said people found the previous terms “confusing and [hopes] you’ll find the new terminology intuitive and easy to remember.” There are “no changes to how your photos and videos are stored in Google Photos.”

More on Google Photos:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: