Google Photos for iOS can now share Memories as more collage styles added

Google Photos introduced the ability to share its story-based Memories on Android in September, and the feature is now available for iOS, along with new collage styles for the New Year.

The ability to share Memories in their entirety was a “number one requested feature” and was first rolled out to Android. After selecting a photo from the carousel at the top of the Photos grid, tap the share button to get options for either just that photo or the full memory collection.

You can edit what appears before sharing by sending in Google Photos or via URL. This action will appear in the Sharing tab with more options. Sharing Memories is now live in Google Photos for iOS and the web.

Google also announced a collage editor for Photos in September and has been adding new styles ever since. Following holiday card-friendly ones earlier this month, New Year’s themed styles from Australian husband-and-wife visual duo DABSMYLA and renowned watercolor artist Yao Cheng Design were added.

Next year, a Lunar New Year style will also be made available.

“I was inspired by the joy and happiness people feel on New Year’s Eve, as well as the fireworks and confetti that are a quintessential part of the occasion. I wanted to capture that energy in this artwork,” says Yao Cheng about her New Year’s style.

“Around this time of year, we all reflect on the past year and are looking forward to the new year ahead of us, so we wanted to create a sense of celebration and joy. We used imagery and colors that we felt would invoke a sense of festivity!” DABSMYLA says about their New Year’s style.

“I grew up as a young child in China and have fond memories of celebrating Lunar New Year with my family. One of them is seeing lit red lanterns all around me, hearing the vibrant sounds of laughter and fireworks, and smelling the warm and delicious food. I loved the togetherness of this holiday and how full everyone’s hearts are when we gather together to celebrate a new year. I wanted to capture this feeling,” says Yao Cheng about her Lunar New Year style coming next year.

