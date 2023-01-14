Doodle for Google 2023 contest opens with ‘I am grateful for…’ theme

Jan. 14th 2023

Doodle for Google 2023
Google this week invited K-12 students in the US to create a Doodle for its Search homepage. For 2023, the Doodle for Google theme is “I am grateful for…”

Taking a step back to think about what we’re grateful for can be a great way to take care of our mental health and refocus on what’s most important. What moments, people, places and things are special to you? What or whom can you not imagine living without? What are the things that get you through the day? Our theme this year encourages you to share what you appreciate most.

In its 15th year, the theme “encourages you to share what you appreciate most.” Physical and online submissions – including photos if you’re using a 3D medium, like clay or found objects – will be accepted until March 7, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Use this entry form and include an “Artist’s statement – Tell us about what you have drawn and how it represents what you’re grateful for.” Judging criteria includes artistic merit, creativity, and theme communication, with five groups: K-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, and 10-12.

Finalists are judged on a state-by-state basis with 10 or more winners in each grade group selected by the Google Doodle team and guest judges for a total of 54 (50 states + Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands) Doodles. The public will then vote and select five “national finalists” from each grouping.

A panel of Google employees will choose one of the five National Finalists and announce the National Winner in June.

In addition to being displayed on Google.com for 24 hours, the national winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, $50,000 “technology package” for their school/nonprofit organization, “Google hardware,” and “Fun Google swag.” The four national finalists will also get the two latter things and a $5,000 college scholarship.

You can submit Doodle for Google 2023 entries here.

