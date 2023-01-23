Pixel 7 and 6 get January 2023 Google Play system update

Google Play system updates occasionally lag behind the current month, with the Pixel 6 and 7 series starting to see the January 2023 release today after skipping December entirely.

The Pixel 7 series had been on the November 1, 2022 build for the past two or so months. It received a handful of updates in the hundreds of kilobytes since the initial release, but not the December release.

This update comes in at 63MB (on a Pixel 7 Pro) and takes you to January 1. 2023. Our 7 Pro happens to be on Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1, with a Pixel 7 on the stable January security patch not seeing a download yet this afternoon. That said, there are several other reports this afternoon.

The Pixel 6 series, including 6a, has been in the same boat and is getting a 58MB update today. You have to restart your device for it to install after the quick download and install process.

In other related occurrences, the unified Security & privacy hub has still not widely rolled out to Android 13 QPR2 Beta users. Those on a stable release do not have this issue.

