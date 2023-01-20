Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 rolling out with Bluetooth and 5G fixes for Pixel

Similar to last cycle, Google is rolling out Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 for Pixel phones as a bug fixer today.

Google identifies the following issues and fixes in this “minor update” to the initial Beta 2 release:

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented devices from automatically connecting to a 5G network even when it was available. (Issue #265093352)

Fixed an issue where devices did not drop or reset an existing, encrypted Bluetooth connection after receiving a command to disable link-layer encryption for that connection.

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel phones to detail issues. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 system images are available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as the Android Emulator. Google notes how:

If you’re already enrolled in the Android 13 beta QPR2 and your device is running Beta 2, you will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 2.1. If your device is still on Beta 1, you will automatically receive the Beta 2.1 patch once you update to Beta 2.

Beta 2.1 (T2B2.221216.008) contains the same January 2023 security patch.

