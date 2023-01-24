Journey to the Savage Planet bringing its formerly Stadia-exclusive bundle to PS5 and Xbox

Journey to the Savage Planet went on a wild ride during Google Stadia’s brief life, and now that the game has escaped Google’s shutdown, the “Employee of the Month Edition” that first debuted on Stadia is headed to Xbox and PS5.

During Stadia’s earlier years, Google was buying up talent to build out Stadia Games & Entertainment, a first-party studio that was aiming to build exclusive games that took advantage of the cloud. In 2020, though, that effort unceremoniously died, and left games like Journey to the Savage Planet, whose developers had worked for SG&E, without a clear future. After all, Google’s teams had been working on a sequel for that title.

In 2021, Journey to the Savage Planet made its debut on Google Stadia with an exclusive “Employee of the Month Edition” for players that brought new content. The game was made free on Stadia Pro, and was the one and only game published under the “Stadia Games & Entertainment” label.

Following the SG&E shutdown, the developers of Journey to the Savage Planet got the rights to the game back to work on future sequels and expansions, and this week we’re seeing the first fruits of that. Racoon Logic and 505 Games this week announced that Journey to the Savage Planet is headed to PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S on February 14, and they’ll bring the “Employee of the Month Edition” with them. The game will also support 4K gameplay.

We are very excited to announce the Journey to the Savage Planet Employee of the Month Edition is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S on February 14th! Employee of the Month includes the original game and Hot Garbage DLC with optimized 4K Graphics for high-end consoles, 60fps on PS5 and Xbox X (30 fps on Xbox S), new in-game ads, new Martin Tweed videos and new photo mode filters and frames.

It’s certainly great news for fans of the game, and we’re glad to see more titles escaping Stadia’s shutdown. After all, some titles went down with the ship.

