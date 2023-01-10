OnePlus 7/7T series receive final OxygenOS update as devices reach end-of-life status

Damien Wilde

- Jan. 10th 2023 4:06 am PT

OnePlus 7 7T final update
0 Comments

Almost four years after originally coming to market, the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro are now officially at the end-of-life phase with one final OxygenOS update.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 7 and 7T series are now set to receive the final OxygenOS 12 build scheduled for this quartet of devices after a rocky rollout of Android 12 over the past few months. Two posts on the OnePlus Community Forums(1) detailed the OxygenOS 12 MP3 builds.

This particular build brings the December 2022 security patch, alongside some software and performance-related improvements. Another point of focus is improved network connectivity, but this is a small update compared to the full Android 12 release. You can check out the full changelog of the final OnePlus 7 and 7T update below:

  • System
    • Integrates the December 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.
    • Improves system stability and performance.
  • Communication
    • Improves the stability of mobile network connections.

All four handsets were released back in 2019 and helped reposition OnePlus in the Android smartphone space. The OnePlus 7 Pro was arguably the first “true” flagship handset from the firm with fewer compromises and a design that still looks good almost four years down the line courtesy of the all-screen look and pop-up selfie camera.

Unless a major security issue is found, then, as confirmed by OnePlus, this is truly the final update for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series. What’s interesting is that there is no mention of the 5G-capable OnePlus 7 Pro in these forum posts. That said, third-party ROMs such as Lineage OS may provide an avenue for long-term support if you are insistent on holding onto one of 2019’s best device lineups.

Regional builds will be rolling out over the coming days for all four devices. You’ll find the specific build number for your device below:

OnePlus 7

  • IN: GM1901_11.H.32
  • EU: GM1903_11.H.32
  • GLO: GM1903_11.H.32

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • IN: GM1911_11.H.32
  • EU: GM1913_11.H.32
  • GLO: GM1913_11.H.32

OnePlus 7T

  • IN: HD1901_11.F.18
  • EU: HD1903_11.F.18
  • GLO: HD1903_11.F.18

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • IN: HD1911_11.F.18
  • EU: HD1913_11.F.18
  • GLO: HD1913_11.F.18

More on OnePlus:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus makes smartphones that rival other flagship handsets with more budget-friendly price tags.
OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7 OnePlus 7T Pro

About the Author

Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro