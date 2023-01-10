OnePlus 7/7T series receive final OxygenOS update as devices reach end-of-life status

Almost four years after originally coming to market, the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro are now officially at the end-of-life phase with one final OxygenOS update.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 7 and 7T series are now set to receive the final OxygenOS 12 build scheduled for this quartet of devices after a rocky rollout of Android 12 over the past few months. Two posts on the OnePlus Community Forums(1) detailed the OxygenOS 12 MP3 builds.

This particular build brings the December 2022 security patch, alongside some software and performance-related improvements. Another point of focus is improved network connectivity, but this is a small update compared to the full Android 12 release. You can check out the full changelog of the final OnePlus 7 and 7T update below:

System Integrates the December 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security. Improves system stability and performance.

Communication Improves the stability of mobile network connections.



All four handsets were released back in 2019 and helped reposition OnePlus in the Android smartphone space. The OnePlus 7 Pro was arguably the first “true” flagship handset from the firm with fewer compromises and a design that still looks good almost four years down the line courtesy of the all-screen look and pop-up selfie camera.

Unless a major security issue is found, then, as confirmed by OnePlus, this is truly the final update for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series. What’s interesting is that there is no mention of the 5G-capable OnePlus 7 Pro in these forum posts. That said, third-party ROMs such as Lineage OS may provide an avenue for long-term support if you are insistent on holding onto one of 2019’s best device lineups.

Regional builds will be rolling out over the coming days for all four devices. You’ll find the specific build number for your device below:

OnePlus 7 IN: GM1901_11.H.32

EU: GM1903_11.H.32

GLO: GM1903_11.H.32 OnePlus 7 Pro IN: GM1911_11.H.32

EU: GM1913_11.H.32

GLO: GM1913_11.H.32 OnePlus 7T IN: HD1901_11.F.18

EU: HD1903_11.F.18

GLO: HD1903_11.F.18 OnePlus 7T Pro IN: HD1911_11.F.18

EU: HD1913_11.F.18

GLO: HD1913_11.F.18

