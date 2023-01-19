OnePlus 11 gets stuck with 80W charging in the US, while global models get 100W

Fast charging has been a staple of OnePlus smartphones for years, but customers in the United States have been getting slower speeds in recent generations compared to the rest of the world. With the OnePlus 11, it seems that will remain true, as 100W charging won’t be available in the US.

The OnePlus 11 launched first in China earlier this month, and it brought 100W charging. That’s down from the 150W charging that was available on the OnePlus 10T last year, but it’s speedy nonetheless.

According to a new rumor, though, OnePlus will not be offering that same speed on its next flagship in the US.

91Mobiles first reported that variants of the OnePlus 11 sold globally and in India would utilize 80W fast charging rather than the 100W available in China. Max Jambor, though, claims that global models of the phone will retain 100W speeds, with only the US model being downgraded to 80W.

This scenario, where only the US OnePlus 11 gets slower charging speeds, would line up with the past few generations. The OnePlus 10 Pro launched with 80W charging in most regions, but was limited to 65W in the United States. The OnePlus 10T, meanwhile, delivered 150W charging, down to 125W in the US. In those cases, OnePlus has generally pointed the blame to differences in the electrical systems of the United States compared to other parts of the world.

The OnePlus 11 will be officially launched globally on February 7. Pricing is unclear.

