The Galaxy S23 will be the first device to use Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Gorilla Glass has been the go-to for most device manufacturers – and for good reason. Corning’s latest release – Gorilla Glass Victus 2 – is set to be used on the Galaxy S23 series, giving the device significant added protection.

The Gorilla Glass Victus lineup is known for the protection it adds to phone displays. Corning’s Gorilla Glass is highly shatter resistant and provides a decent amount of scratch protection, all while allowing the device’s display to shine through.

In November 2022, Corning released Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with improvements to drop protection when against materials like concrete, which can make for a very aggressive impact. Another added benefit is the environmental benefits, with Corning claiming that Victus 2 contains an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled content.

Today, the company announced that its latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will find its first home in the “next generation of Galaxy smartphones.” While Corning hasn’t explicitly named the Galaxy S23 series from Samsung, specifics can be inferred. Of course, the Galaxy S23 is part of Samsung’s highest line of devices. With that, users expect some of the best materials available on the market. With Gorilla Glass Victus 2, we’re expecting to see an improvement in shatter resistance and overall durability.

While Victus 2 has appeared in Galaxy S23 rumors, this news comes as an official announcement from the company. With that, the Galaxy S23 is supposed to come with overall minimal design changes when compared to the S22 series. Fortunately, Samsung has chosen not to increase the price of the S series from the past generation to the current in the US. Though the event is less than a week away, users can still submit a reservation to get access to the S23 series before the general public.

