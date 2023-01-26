OnePlus Pad renders leak ahead of proposed February 7 launch

OnePlus is set to launch a slew of new devices on February 7, the least known is the OnePlus Pad, which has now appeared in 3D renders.

Barely any information was shared about the OnePlus Pad ahead of the event until the firm teased another device on the “Cloud 11” microsite in India. “What more can you expect?” reads the teaser with a glassy outline for what is certainly a tablet form factor, with what looks like a fingerprint scanner also visible.

Now, we’re getting out first-look renders showing what the OnePlus Pad could look like courtesy of prolific leaker @OnLeaks AKA Steve Hemmerstoffer. Published at India outlet MySmartPrice, the renders are based upon an unreleased PVT unit that bears the “Aries” codename and show that the OnePlus Pad will likely come with a metal unibody design.

According to this report, the OnePlus Pad will come with an 11.6-inch display that is surrounded by uniform bezels. The selfie camera will be placed on the upper-right edge, making video calls possible when holding the tablet in landscape orientation. What’s interesting is the usage of a large circular camera nodule located centrally at the rear of the OnePlus Pad renders. It’s not clear at this stage if the tablet will come with a single or dual rear camera system.

As we note from the teaser page, there appears to be a capacitive fingerprint scanner along the right edge for biometric unlocks. MySmartPrice speculates that this could be a magnetic section for some sort of stylus, which is equally plausible too.

Sadly, no other details are known about this device. While it’s unconfirmed, it is highly likely that the OnePlus Pad will be an Android-based tablet. It is also likely to be limited to India given the lack of teasers in other regions. We’ll have to wait until February 7 to see just how accurate these OnePlus Pad renders happen to be and get details on just where it will sit within a growing Android tablet market.

