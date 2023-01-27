Latest Galaxy S23 leaks confirm ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy,’ 12MP selfie camera on Ultra

The Galaxy S23 series is just days away from launch, and leaks continue to offer further clarification on specs – including a downgraded selfie camera on Galaxy S23 Ultra – and the “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy” under the hood.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture tweeted a couple of images earlier today that confirm a few details of the Galaxy S23 series that we’ve heard before.

Firstly, Quandt published an image of what appears to be marketing material for “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy,” the customized chip that will be used on Samsung’s upcoming flagships.

We first reported on that name last week, and this image certainly implies that Samsung intends to double-down on the branding to some extent. Samsung’s custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 isn’t expected to be drastically different, but does have a higher clock speed that has the potential of delivering better overall performance. The chip is also set to be used globally.

A further comparison page posted by Quandt offers a side-by-side look at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup, and shows how the base model isn’t really losing out on anything major this year.

Where prior Galaxy S flagship lines often left the base model with one of other major compromises, there’s really nothing particularly notable this time around, at least based on this comparison. The base Galaxy S23 has the same 1,750 nit display, same cameras, same memory and storage allotments, and “Super Fast Charging 2.0,” though that last one is expected to be capped at 25W rather than the 45W on S23+ and S23 Ultra.

More interesting from this comparison is looking at the cameras across Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has the best layout of the bunch, with its 200MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and pair of 10MP telephoto shooters. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra also brings a significant downgrade on its selfie camera. The front-facing shooter drops from 40MP on the Galaxy S22 Ultra to just 12MP on the newer model. It’s unclear if there are any improvements to justify such a downgrade.

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S23 series on February 1, with reservations open now to score up to $100 in extra credit with your pre-order. That offer goes away on January 31, so act while you can – there’s no obligation if you put in a reservation and end up deciding against the purchase.

