Google Home app Wifi controls get redesigned devices list [Gallery]

As part of the Home app Public Preview, Google has redesigned Wifi controls with the list of connected devices seeing the big upgrade.

On the Wi-Fi page, tapping the Devices tile, which is now the only place that notes a total count, opens an entirely new page. The Devices list is no longer a tab within the Network page shared by “Internet Speed” and “Points.” (That’s now “Network performance” instead of “Network history.”)

Tapping the top-left corner opens a “Sort by” sheet that defaults to “Real time” as “Total Mbps” appears opposite. There’s also the ability to see 1 day, 7 days, and 30 days, with Google Home now noting the precise date range. Compared to before, there’s a dedicated “Connection Strength” option that’s “updated every 5 seconds” and uses a three-bar Wi-Fi indicator:

1: Weak or Unknown connection

2: Ok connection

3: Great connection

Each device is now housed in a card, though you lose the quick Pause action from the main list. Selecting one takes you to a redesigned Device information page. You’re able to rename, pause, and prioritize a device. The latter gets a new 2-hour increment to join 1, 4, and 8, while you also get a countdown once set.

You then get device info and speed, with the ability to run tests at the bottom. Google has moved device usage graphs to a new page where functionality is unchanged. It’s prioritizing device information over those graphs.

Featuring various Material You elements, we’re seeing this Wifi device list redesign with version 2.63.1.12 of the Google Home app. For those enrolled in the Public Preview, we’re seeing it on both Android and iOS.

