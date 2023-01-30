Pixel 6 and 7 Pro get January 2023 Google Play system update [U: Pixel 7]

Google Play system updates occasionally lag behind the current month, with the Pixel 6 and 7 series starting to see the January 2023 release today after skipping December entirely.

Update 1/30: Coming in just before month’s end, the January 2023 Google Play system update is now available for the smaller Pixel 7 following last week’s wider release for other phones. It also comes in at 63MB with the install and restart taking some time. Afterwards, we immediately received another 569 kB update.

Original 1/23: The Pixel 7 series had been on the November 1, 2022, build for the past two or so months. It received a handful of updates in the hundreds of kilobytes since the initial release, but not the December release.

This update comes in at 63MB (on a Pixel 7 Pro) and takes you to January 1, 2023. Our 7 Pro happens to be on Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1, with a Pixel 7 on the stable January security patch not seeing a download yet this afternoon. That said, there are several other reports this afternoon.

The Pixel 6 series, including 6a, has been in the same boat and is getting a 58MB update today. You have to restart your device for it to install after the quick download and install process.

In other related occurrences, the unified Security & privacy hub has still not widely rolled out to Android 13 QPR2 Beta users. Those on a stable release do not have this issue.

