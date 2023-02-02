Alphabet reports Q4 2022 revenue of $76 billion, expects up to $2.3 billion in severance

Alphabet today announced Q4 2022 earnings with $76 billion in revenue. These numbers range from October to December and close out the fiscal year.

Revenue is up 1% from $75.3 billion in Q4 2021, with operating income at $18.16 billion and net income of $13.62 billion for this quarter (versus $20.64 billion a year ago). For comparison, Alphabet reported $69.1 billion in revenue and $13.91 billion in net income last quarter.

“Our long-term investments in deep computer science make us extremely well-positioned as AI reaches an inflection point, and I’m excited by the AI-driven leaps we’re about to unveil in Search and beyond. There’s also great momentum in Cloud, YouTube subscriptions, and our Pixel devices. We’re on an important journey to re-engineer our cost structure in a durable way and to build financially sustainable, vibrant, growing businesses across Alphabet.” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet

“Our Q4 consolidated revenues were $76 billion, up 1% year over year, or up 7% in constant currency, and $283 billion for the full year 2022, up 10%, or up 14% in constant currency. We have significant work underway to improve all aspects of our cost structure, in support of our investments in our highest growth priorities to deliver long-term, profitable growth.” Ruth Porat, CFO of Google and Alphabet

In Q4 2022, YouTube ad revenue was $7.96 billion (versus $8.63 billion a year ago), while Cloud reported $7.32 billion (compared to $5.54 billion in Q4 2021).

“Google other revenues” — which includes hardware, Play Store, and non-advertising YouTube revenues — reported $8.79 billion, compared to $8.16 billion the same quarter last year.

“Other Bets” continues to lose money. However, it reported $226 million revenue from $181 million in Q4 of 2021. However, it lost $1.63 billion compared to $1.45 billion in the same quarter of last year.

Alphabet announced that it expects to “incur employee severance and related charges of $1.9 billion to $2.3 billion” from the layoff of 12,000 people.

…the majority of which will be recognized in the first quarter of 2023.

In addition, we are taking actions to optimize our global office space. As a result we expect to incur exit costs relating to office space reductions of approximately $0.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023. We may incur additional charges in the future as we further evaluate our real estate needs.

Additionally:

As AI is critical to delivering our mission of bringing our breakthrough innovations into the real world, beginning in January 2023, we will update our segment reporting relating to certain of Alphabet’s AI activities. DeepMind, previously reported within Other Bets, will be reported as part of Alphabet’s corporate costs, reflecting its increasing collaboration with Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets. Prior periods will be recast to conform to the revised presentation.

As usual, Alphabet will hold its Q4 2022 earnings call with investors to further break down numbers from the earnings release. You can follow along via the livestream below and we’ll have coverage of any notable tidbits the company reveals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: