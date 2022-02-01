Alphabet reports Q4 2021 revenue of $75.3 billion

Alphabet today announced Q4 2021 earnings with $75.32 billion in revenue. These numbers range from October to December, with the company also reporting fiscal year results.

Revenue is up 32% from $56.9 billion in Q4 2020, with operating income at $21.9 billion and net income of $20.64 billion for this quarter. For comparison, Alphabet reported $65.1 billion in revenue and $18.94 billion in net income last quarter.

“Our deep investment in AI technologies continues to drive extraordinary and helpful experiences for people and businesses, across our most important products. Q4 saw ongoing strong growth in our advertising business, which helped millions of businesses thrive and find new customers, a quarterly sales record for our Pixel phones despite supply constraints, and our Cloud business continuing to grow strongly.” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet

“Our fourth quarter revenues of $75 billion, up 32% year over year, reflected broad-based strength in advertiser spend and strong consumer online activity, as well as substantial ongoing revenue growth from Google Cloud. Our investments have helped us drive this growth by delivering the services that people, our partners and businesses need, and we continue to invest in long-term opportunities.” Ruth Porat, CFO of Google and Alphabet

Alphabet today also announced an upcoming 20-for-1 stock split in July for Class A, B, and C shares.

In Q4 2021, YouTube ad revenue was $8.63 billion (versus $6.89 billion a year ago), while Cloud reported $5.54 billion (compared to $3.83 billion in Q4 2020).

“Google other revenues” — which includes hardware, Play Store, and non-advertising YouTube revenues — reported $8.16 billion, compared to $6.67 billion the same quarter last year.

The closely-watched “Other Bets” continues to lose money. It reported $181 million revenue primarily generated by Verily and Fiber from $196 million in Q4 of 2020. However, it lost $1.45 billion compared to $1.14 billion in the same quarter of last year.

As usual, Alphabet will hold its Q4 2021 earnings call with investors to further break down numbers from the earnings release. You can follow along via the livestream below and we’ll have coverage of any notable tidbits the company reveals.

