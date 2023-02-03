GeForce Now upgrades London servers to RTX 4080

Just a few weeks ago, GeForce Now announced a huge transition into RTX 4080 rigs for Ultimate members. While that change has been initiated, a lot of locations are still waiting. Now, London is the newest GeForce Now server hub to get upgraded to RTX 4080.

GeForce Now is one of the most popular cloud gaming platforms currently available. For those who want to get the most out of game streaming, the Ultimate tier in GeForce Now is even more powerful, offering up to 4K resolution and 120Hz. If you’re running under 4K, you can get up to 240Hz on your display, if it’s capable.

The other huge upgrade is the addition of an ultrawide mode, which allows users who play on ultrawide monitors to take advantage of the entire display. Previously, the aspect ratio was locked to standard displays. Now, that restriction has been lifted, and it makes a huge difference.

Unfortunately, the upgrade to 4080 isn’t happening overnight. The new tech is locked to users within the reach of certain server locations, such as San Jose, Dallas, and Los Angeles as well as Frankfurt, Germany. To add to that list, GeForce Now announced London, England, is now being upgraded to RTX 4080. This change brings RTX 4080 to users who reside in most of the UK, as those servers can reach over a healthy distance.

GeForce Now is still working on multiple server locations to bring RTX 4080 to more users in the Ultimate tier. Until then, those players are stuck with 3080, which isn’t a deal-breaker since, after all, the upgrade to a new rig is completely free. With every additional server upgrade – including the GeForce Now serves in London – a multitude of new users get an exponentially better experience.

In addition to this RTX 4080 expansion into London, GeForce Now has outlined the games it plans on bringing to the cloud service this month:

