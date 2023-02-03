GeForce Now upgrades London servers to RTX 4080

Just a few weeks ago, GeForce Now announced a huge transition into RTX 4080 rigs for Ultimate members. While that change has been initiated, a lot of locations are still waiting. Now, London is the newest GeForce Now server hub to get upgraded to RTX 4080.
GeForce Now is one of the most popular cloud gaming platforms currently available. For those who want to get the most out of game streaming, the Ultimate tier in GeForce Now is even more powerful, offering up to 4K resolution and 120Hz. If you’re running under 4K, you can get up to 240Hz on your display, if it’s capable.
The other huge upgrade is the addition of an ultrawide mode, which allows users who play on ultrawide monitors to take advantage of the entire display. Previously, the aspect ratio was locked to standard displays. Now, that restriction has been lifted, and it makes a huge difference.
Related: Hands-on: With GeForce Now’s newest 4080 Ultimate tier, ultrawide never felt so good
Unfortunately, the upgrade to 4080 isn’t happening overnight. The new tech is locked to users within the reach of certain server locations, such as San Jose, Dallas, and Los Angeles as well as Frankfurt, Germany. To add to that list, GeForce Now announced London, England, is now being upgraded to RTX 4080. This change brings RTX 4080 to users who reside in most of the UK, as those servers can reach over a healthy distance.
GeForce Now is still working on multiple server locations to bring RTX 4080 to more users in the Ultimate tier. Until then, those players are stuck with 3080, which isn’t a deal-breaker since, after all, the upgrade to a new rig is completely free. With every additional server upgrade – including the GeForce Now serves in London – a multitude of new users get an exponentially better experience.
In addition to this RTX 4080 expansion into London, GeForce Now has outlined the games it plans on bringing to the cloud service this month:
- Raiden IV x MIKADO remix (New release on Steam)
- SEASON: A letter to the future (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Spongebob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Superfuse (New release on Steam)
- Deliver Us Mars (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 2)
- PERISH (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 2)
- City of Gangsters (Free on Epic Games Store, Feb. 2-9)
- SpellForce: Conquest of Eo (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 3)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (Steam)
- Dark and Darker, playtest (Available on Steam, Feb. 6-13)
- Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society (New release on Steam, Feb. 14)
- Wanted: Dead (New release on Steam and Epic Games, Feb. 14)
- Elderand (New release on Steam, Feb. 16)
- Wild West Dynasty (New release on Steam, Feb. 16)
- The Settlers: New Allies (New release on Ubisoft Store, Feb. 17)
- Atomic Heart (New release on Steam, Feb. 20)
- Chef Life — A Restaurant Simulator (New release on Steam, Feb. 23)
- Blood Bowl 3 (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 23)
- Scars Above (New release on Steam, Feb. 28)
- Heads Will Roll: Reforged (Steam)
- Above Snakes (Steam)
- Across the Obelisk (Steam)
- Captain of Industry (Steam)
- Cartel Tycoon (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Ember Knights (Steam)
- Inside the Backrooms (Steam)
- SimRail — The Railway Simulator (Steam)
More on GeForce Now:
- Ubisoft is sending out free GeForce Now trials to Stadia players
- HP’s OMEN lineup is bringing integrated cloud gaming to powerful PC’s with GeForce Now
- GeForce Now teases future support for more controllers, improvements on Steam Deck
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.