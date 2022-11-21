It’s not just you, Fitbit is partially down with sync and data issues

Fitbit is partially down this afternoon with server and/or sync issues that result in missing stats and the inability to log in to accounts.

For starters, signing in to the mobile app results in a “Fitbit.com is unavailable. Please try again later” message. This issue also impacts users trying to log in to Fitbit on their Pixel Watch to get sleep and resting heart rate to sync.

Speaking of stats, opening the mobile app results in data being grayed out and not appearing in the feed. This includes steps, distance, active minutes, heart rate, calories, and more.

It’s unlikely that any health and fitness data will be lost during this down period, but don’t reset your Fitbit device until the next successful sync. Information should remain saved to your device.

DownDetector reports started at approximately 12:30 p.m. PT and continue as of 3:30 p.m.

Updating…

More on Fitbit:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: