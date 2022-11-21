It’s not just you, Fitbit is partially down with sync and data issues

Abner Li

- Nov. 21st 2022 3:29 pm PT

1 Comment

Fitbit is partially down this afternoon with server and/or sync issues that result in missing stats and the inability to log in to accounts.

For starters, signing in to the mobile app results in a “Fitbit.com is unavailable. Please try again later” message. This issue also impacts users trying to log in to Fitbit on their Pixel Watch to get sleep and resting heart rate to sync. 

Speaking of stats, opening the mobile app results in data being grayed out and not appearing in the feed. This includes steps, distance, active minutes, heart rate, calories, and more.

It’s unlikely that any health and fitness data will be lost during this down period, but don’t reset your Fitbit device until the next successful sync. Information should remain saved to your device.

DownDetector reports started at approximately 12:30 p.m. PT and continue as of 3:30 p.m.

Updating…

Fitbit down issues
Fitbit down issues

More on Fitbit:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Fitbit

Fitbit

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com