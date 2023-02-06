Following Google’s Bard reveal, Microsoft confirms February 7 event with Bing & ChatGPT expected

Ben Schoon

Feb. 6th 2023 11:48 am PT

Microsoft has announced a February 7 event where it will unveil “progress on a few exciting projects,” with Bing’s ChatGPT infusion expected to be among the updates shared.

At 10 a.m. PT on February 7, Microsoft will host an event which will “share some progress on a few exciting projects” by CEO Satya Nadella. The Verge notes that invitations to the event were first mailed out last week for the in-person events, but Microsoft just made the official announcement today.

The event won’t be livestreamed.

This comes just minutes after Google publicly revealed Bard, an AI that integrates with Search and can show information in the style of a chatbot.

Largely expected, and seemingly confirmed given the timing, is Microsoft Bing’s integration with ChatGPT. Over the past several years Microsoft has invested heavily in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, and has been rumored to be working on integrating the tech behind ChatGPT into Bing for some time.

Just last week, multiple users saw Microsoft Bing revamped with ChatGPT functionality for a brief time, allowing for searches to be done via a chat box while sources were cited and information was handed out in the style of a chatbot. It looks remarkably similar to what Google showed off today. That brief preview strongly hinted that, like Google, Microsoft might limit access to this AI-enhanced version of Bing at first.

The alleged “new Bing” with ChatGPT

Ben Schoon

