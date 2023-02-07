OnePlus 11 tipped to cost €899 in Europe

After launching in China earlier this year, the OnePlus 11 is making its global debut later today. But ahead of that, one last leak offers up one of the only things we didn’t know – the OnePlus 11’s price.

According to Max Jambor, a reliable OnePlus tipster, the OnePlus 11 will retail for €899 across Europe.

If true, that would have the device coming in at the same retail price as the OnePlus 10 Pro. Jambor adds that pre-orders for the OnePlus 11, at least in some regions, will come with a Bang & Olufsen speaker for free, a €299 value.

What this means about the US pricing remains to be seen, but the OnePlus 10 Pro retailed for $899 when it first debuted in the US, and later dropped to $799 following the launch of the OnePlus 10T.

The OnePlus 11 launched in China earlier this year with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, speedy 100W fast charging, and a new camera system. Those same upgrades will make their way to the global market, but with OxygenOS on board instead of ColorOS (not that the two are all that different anymore). The same event will also see the formal arrival of OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus 11R, and the OnePlus Pad, the brand’s first Android tablet.

