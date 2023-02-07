Where to pre-order the OnePlus 11 to get the best deal in the US

OnePlus has finally brought the previously Chinese-exclusive OnePlus 11 to the US. With that, pre-orders have opened up for the flagship device. Here are the best places you can pre-order the device and find the best deals and trade-in values.

OnePlus 11 pre-orders

The OnePlus 11 brings a lot to the table and that doesn’t include the massive camera array on the rear of the phone. Internally, the OnePlus 11 has top-of-the-line specs. That includes housing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, up to 16 GB of RAM, and either 128 or 256 GB of internal UFS 4.0 storage.

On the back, OnePlus went with a familiar wraparound camera design that houses a 50MP sensor system branded by Hasselblad. As far as charging goes, the 5,000mAh battery is powered via 80W fast charging. Unfortunately, the US version is locked at 80W, while other variations can charge at 100W. On top of that, there is no wireless charging this time around.

The best part about the flagship device from OnePlus is the price. The OnePlus 11 comes in at $699, taking a bite at the competitively priced Pixel 7 series while offering a Qaulacomm SoC and other heavy specs.

Pre-order the OnePlus 11

As is normally the case, the website with the best deal is from the company selling the device, OnePlus. With a Red Cable Club account, buyers earn a number of points for future purchases. On a purchase like the OnePlus 11, that means getting a larger amount of credits.

While loyalty points are great and all, the true deal comes into play when you trade in your old device. Of course, OnePlus has some stipulations. If you trade in a OnePlus device, you’ll get an immediate $500 credit toward your OnePlus 11 purchase according to OnePlus, although we couldn’t get this credit to appear.

With that and any other trade-in, you also get up to $200, which may be available immediately or sent to you after purchase. For instance, if you traded in a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $360, OnePlus adds $200 on top of that, bringing your trade-in to $560. Without the credit, these values would be nowhere near worth the trade-in.

If you’re looking for accessories with your OnePlus 11 pre-order, now would be the time to bundle the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. At $50 off, those who are looking to keep it in the OnePlus ecosystem will want to take that offer up.

The second best place to pick up the OnePlus 11 is Best Buy. Unfortunately, the company isn’t offering trade-in deals with pre-orders, however, customers who place a pre-order will get a $100 gift card. While it isn’t a glamorous trade-in bonus, a Best Buy gift card can go a lot further than OnePlus credit if you already have the devices you need.

The OnePlus 11 should ship out around February 16, with pre-orders going on until the day before.

