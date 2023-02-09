Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 rolling out with February security patch

Abner Li

- Feb. 9th 2023 11:33 am PT

After rolling out Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 without the February security patch, Beta 3.1 is now here to bring Pixel phones to the latest security level.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 rolled out before the February security patch was released for Pixel phones on the stable release. As such, it was still on the January security patch level.

Beta 3.1 (T2B3.230109.004) remedies that today with a handful of other fixes:

  • Fixed an issue in the system Bluetooth module that could have allowed for possible out-of-bounds writes due to memory corruption. (Issue #259630761)
  • Fixed an issue where some Romanian translations were missing from the system image.

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel phones to detail issues. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 system images are available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as the Android Emulator.

If you’re already enrolled in the Android 13 Beta and your device is running a Beta build, you will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 3.1. If you aren’t yet enrolled and would like to join Android Beta, please visit g.co/androidbeta.

