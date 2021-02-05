In a sign that Google intends to follow last year’s early release cadence for previewing the next version of its mobile OS, the Android Beta Feedback app was updated via the Play Store on Thursday for Android 12.

With Android 10/Q in 2019, Google made available an Android Beta Feedback app so that users could report bugs without having to visit the bug tracker website. It automatically appears when you install the developer preview/beta, with the client also used last year.

Google prompts you to uninstall the app following the conclusion of the year’s preview program. Users that kept it on their device were greeted with an update on February 4 to version 2.15-betterbug.external_20201211_RC02 — previously 2.11.

The Feedback app is currently unusable and does not explicitly hint at the Android 12 Developer Preview/Beta. That said, it’s a pretty good indication that it will be launching soon and most likely be available a month early again. Last year’s Android 11 DP was notable for starting in February instead of March.

Thank you for participating in the Android Beta Program. The program has concluded and at this time we are no longer accepting feedback via the app.

Google has presumably also updated it with new features to improve the feedback process, but those are not apparent as the corresponding issue tracker is not yet live.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

