Oppo Find N2 Flip will launch on February 15

Samsung is getting some competition in the foldable space, with Oppo set to launch the Find N2 Flip globally on February 15.

Confirmed today, Oppo says that the Find N2 Flip will debut at a launch event scheduled for February 15, 2023. The event will be in London and livestreamed via YouTube. It takes place at 14:30 GMT, or 9:30am ET (6:30am PT).

Oppo first announced the Find N2 Flip last year, alongside the book-style Find N2. The Flip is Oppo’s first clamshell foldable, and it’s also the first model set to launch on a global scale. The Find N as well as the Find N2 are both limited to China exclusively. There’s no sign that the Find N2 will also be seeing a global launch next week.

When it does debut, the Find N2 Flip is expected to bring strong competition to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. The device is expected to be considerably more affordable, while bringing a flagship chip in the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, as well as a 50MP camera and a much bigger outer display compared to Samsung’s device.

While the Find N2 Flip will be launching on a global scale, it’s not expected to come to the United States. Rather, Oppo is expected to bring this form factor to the US via OnePlus.

