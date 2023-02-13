Sony Xperia 1 V renders show reused design w/ continued headphone jack usage

Renders of the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 V have been shared online and show a very familiar-looking handset that will be one of the few flagships to continue utilizing the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Shared on Twitter by OnLeaks aka Steve Hemmerstoffer and published on the Green Smartphones blog, if you’ve seen the Sony Xperia 1 IV, then the Xperia 1 V will be more than a little familiar. It seems that Sony is sticking with a tried-and-tested design for its next flagship launch. This shouldn’t come as too much of a shock as the Japanese tech giant has favored refinement since rebooting the Xperia series in mid-2019.

The device will come with a flat 6.5-inch display in the 21:9 aspect ratio with flat, boxy edges returning. It’s not fully clear from the Xperia 1 V renders, but the bezels at least look similar to the previous Sony generation here too. In terms of dimensions, OnLeaks suggests that the Xperia 1 V will measure approximately 161.0 x 69.3 x 8.5mm.

At the rear, the Xperia 1 V renders show a triple-lens setup that Sony has slightly altered. It’ll protrude out marginally further than the Xperia 1 IV but has a sloped edge rather than a sharp corner. The LED flash also now lives within the vertical camera array rather than being placed above this section.

A plethora of hardware buttons can be found along the right edge of the Xperia 1 V including a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, volume rocker, plus dedicated camera shutter button. Sony is also sticking with the 3.5mm headphone jack, something that has been missing from most flagship Android phones since 2018.

The proposed specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, plus a rumored 16GB of RAM. Other specifications could include a 5,000mAh battery, and the triple-lens system could include a 12-megapixel main sensor, 48-megapixel wide-angle, and 12-megapixel telephoto.

No word has been shared on the proposed launch timeline, but it is speculated that it’ll get unveiled soon and go on sale later this year.

