One UI 5.1 arrives on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S21 FE, and Galaxy S20 FE

Ben Schoon

- Feb. 14th 2023 11:11 am PT

samsung galaxy z flip 4
0 Comments

Samsung is pushing One UI 5.1 to the masses in record time, with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the company’s Fan Edition phones already being updated.

One UI 5.1 is the latest version of Samsung’s software experience, built on top of Android 13 and first launched on the Galaxy S23 series. The update doesn’t bring a ton of new features, but the changelog has some nice additions throughout.

Just yesterday, Samsung expanded the 5.1 update to several of its flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 series, as well as Galaxy Z Fold 4, Fold 3, and Flip 3.

Now, Samsung is keeping up that speedy rollout, with further expansions. Firstly, to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 which was missing from yesterday’s rollout. SammyFans pulled firmware version number F721BXXU1CWAC, finding that the update is available in Germany and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also bringing the update to its “Fan Edition” smartphones. The Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE are both being updated, as SamMobile reports. The update is rolling out across portions of Europe with the respective firmware version numbers G781BXXU4HWB1 and G990B2XXU1EWAJ. It’s impressive to see these two in particular being updated this quickly, as Samsung was much slower to deliver their respective Android 13 updates.

One UI 5.1 is expected to continue rolling out to many more Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets over the coming weeks.

