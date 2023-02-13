One UI 5.1 is the latest version of Samsung’s skin on top of Android, and it’s now making its way to more and more devices. Alongside older Galaxy S flagships, Samsung is also now bringing One UI 5.1 to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Fold 3, and Flip 3.

Samsung officially debuted One UI 5.1 with the launch of the Galaxy S23 series; the new update is built on top of Android 13 and provides feature updates and fixes primarily to Samsung’s own features and apps. That includes updates to camera and gallery apps, improvements to multitasking and “modes,” a new battery widget, expanded Galaxy Watch integration, and more.

Earlier today, Samsung started the rollout of One UI 5.1 to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S20. Alongside those devices, Samsung is also rolling out One UI 5.1 to Galaxy Z Fold 4, Fold 3, and Flip 3 as SamMobile reports. The update is arriving as an OTA update in select countries. Galaxy Z Fold 4 is being updated in Germany and the Netherlands, while Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are being updated in India and Thailand to start.

Firmware versions are as follows, but may vary depending on region:

Galaxy Z Fold 4 – F936BXXU1CWAC

Galaxy Z Fold 3 – F926BTBU3EWB1

Galaxy Z Flip 3 – F711BXXU4EWB1

On Galaxy Z Fold 4, the update weighs in at roughly 2GB and comes with the February 2023 security patch.

If Samsung’s usual pattern with new software rollouts keeps up, One UI 5.1 will likely head to these devices across more regions in the days and weeks to come, with globally availability not too far off. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also likely get its update essentially any minute now.

