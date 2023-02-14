Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will keep Android TV over Google TV as it gets a minor 2023 refresh

Xiaomi just launched its latest streaming device, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, which is a 2023 refresh of the popular Android TV device.

9to5Google has a rebooted newsletter that highlights the biggest Google stories with added commentary and other tidbits. Sign up here!

Available starting February 20 in India, the 2023 refresh of the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is a fairly minor upgrade overall. It has the same hardware as its predecessor, though the remote control is slightly updated. There are now four buttons for content instead of two, with those buttons designated for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and a generic apps shortcut.

The device appears to still run on the older Amlogic S905Y4 chip with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, and it runs on top of Android TV OS 11 out of the box. There’s support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, as well as Xiaomi’s “Patchwall” interface which houses content recommendations and specialized search. It’s not a skin on top of Android, but rather an app.

Notably, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2023) is still using Android TV over Google TV, despite the latter taking over as a consumer-facing experience over the past several months. It’s a bit surprising to see that left unchanged at this point, but it may come down to the Stick 4K likely also being sold in China and countries throughout Asia where Google TV isn’t yet officially available.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2023) costs Rs 4,999 (around $60 USD) and is available solely from Xiaomi’s website. Xiaomi has yet to confirm any details on a wider global launch, but the 2022 model is still sold in the US and other countries.

More on Android TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: