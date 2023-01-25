Google TV ads now include physical products instead of just movies and shows

Advertising on your TV has become something expected of virtually every platform, and it’s something that has hit Android TV OS over the past few years. Now, though, Google TV is taking things a step further by introducing ads for physical products and stores.

When Google first launched ads on Android TV in 2020, the advertisements were framed as content “recommendations,” showing solely movies and TV shows available to watch on your TV through various streaming services and apps. That started to change in 2021, when Google TV and Android TV started showing ads for movies in theaters starting with Marvel’s Shang-Chi. That push has since been doubled-down on, and also expanded to include trailers for upcoming theatrical releases.

But now, users are finding that Google TV ads are starting to push physical products and stores.

A Reddit post this week highlighted an ad from a OnePlus TV with Google TV in India that advertised “India iStore” to customers. India iStore is a physical and online retailer of Apple products in India, with the ad simply saying “there are so many reasons to Switch to iPhone.” It’s one of the first prominent examples of an ad on Google TV for a physical product, as opposed to the usual movies and TV shows.

And it seems this change isn’t limited just to India, as one user also reported seeing an ad for Chrysler on a Sony-branded Google TV set. Another user in Canada reports seeing ads for Tim Horton’s, a coffee/donut chain in the country.

9to5Google’s Take

Google TV ads have always been a sore point for enthusiasts but were inevitable in the long run for the smart TV platform. However, Google’s take on advertising here stood out as a bit less frustrating, since ads were always for content and nothing more.

By shifting to advertisements that push products and stores, Google TV is no better than Fire TV and Roku. You were the chosen one, Google TV, to provide an alternative to Amazon and Roku, not join them. This is just a disappointment to see.

More on Google TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: