Android TV 13 has finally, actually launched

While Android 13 made its debut on smartphones and tablets back in August of 2022, Google has been slow to bring the finalized update to the TV. Now, Android TV 13 is finally, actually here, but still in a limited capacity.

In a quiet update to a developer page, Google has officially launched Android TV 13 to an actual piece of hardware. Google technically announced the formal launch of Android 13 for TVs late last year, but at the time it wasn’t available to download on even ADT-3.

As of February 1, the update is available for download from Google for anyone who has an ADT-3 developer dongle. Google said in a brief update on the page:

Latest Update: The final release of Android 13 for TV is now available.

The only device that can run this new version, however, is still ADT-3, which was discontinued quite some time ago. As we first reported in December, though, ADT-4 is likely on the horizon

Of course, this won’t matter for most folks, as this change doesn’t mean the update will suddenly be available on Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, or any other Android TV OS devices. Those updates are likely months away, if they come at all. Generally speaking, Android TV system updates aren’t crucial to the end user’s experience, as most feature updates are delivered via app updates.

What’s new in Android TV 13?

The update mostly consists of behind-the-scenes improvements including changing to HDMI, input handling, audio, new accessibility features, and more. We broke down what’s new last year.

Android TV 13 is available for both the Android TV experience as well as Google TV, which is quickly becoming the default for new hardware.

