Motorola’s next Galaxy Z Flip competitor will apparently make its entire cover panel a display

Increased competition is coming to Samsung’s popular Galaxy Z Flip series, and it appears that Motorola’s next version of the Razr will focus on beating Samsung’s weakest link – the cover display.

Evan Blass posted to Twitter (his account is currently private) a few images of what appears to be a new version of the Motorola Razr. The unannounced foldable shares the same flattened design as its predecessor and dual-camera layout, but the obvious change comes to the cover display, which dominates the outer portion of the phone.

The new outer display makes up pretty much the entire outer portion of the Razr, even covering the area around the individual camera cutouts. The images shown are a bit rough, which suggests these may be unfinished renders of the device, and thus not fully representative of the final product.

One of the images shared shows how Motorola will adapt software to the unorthodox display, with two navigation buttons appearing on the lower left half, and full-size notifications appearing above.

The Tech Outlook also recently posted renders of the same device, adding that the device will be called “Motorola Razr (2023)” and carries the codename “juno.”

If this comes to life, it builds on Motorola’s existing advantage with the Razr’s cover display. The existing Razr and its predecessors have had the largest and most functional displays on foldable smartphones of this form factor thus far, with the ability to run full apps and even respond to messages with a full keyboard. Samsung’s limited cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 only shows limited widgets by default, and Oppo’s Find N2 Flip is similarly confined, despite having a panel that’s just as large as Motorola’s.

That said, Samsung is rumored to be updating its Galaxy Z Flip this year with a larger cover display, so it’s unclear how long Motorola will have an advantage here. But it’s certainly great to see competition resulting in new ideas.

