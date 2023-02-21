Asus brings the ROG Phone 6 up to date with Android 13

Android 13 has been around for some time now, with Asus actively trying to get its phone up to speed with the new OS. Now, the Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro are ready to receive Android 13 update.

As beastly devices go, the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro are definitely capable of a lot. Built intently for gaming, both devices have impressive SoCs and memory capacity. Of course, heavier specs also lend themselves to better overall performance as well, which makes the ROG Phone 6 series a great option if you’re looking for everyday power.

With the Asus ROG Phone 6 series hitting shelves prior to Android 13, users have been left waiting for the newest OS to make its way to their devices. Last year, Asus outlined when the ROG Phone 6 series would see Android 13, which fell in Q1 of this year, 2023. Now, Asus has officially confirmed that Android 13 is rolling out to the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro via a new changelog with Android 13 as the primary improvement.

Along with Android 13, Asus will of course implement its own skin, giving it the “Asus” touch. Also included are new notification permission features, a QR code scanner in the lock screen, and new themed icon options in the wallpaper settings. You can view the entire changelog here.

Asus notes that the update (33.0610.2810.72) could take a few days, though Android 13 is surely on its way to each ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro. For those with the ROG Phone 6D, there is still a little waiting to go, though Asus still intends for Q1 to see the new OS.

