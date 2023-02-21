Waze update aims to fix Android Auto freezing, ‘Coolwalk’ support is still in beta

If you’ve noticed Waze has been freezing on Android Auto lately, you’re not alone. A new update to Waze aims to fix these freezing issues on Android Auto, but it doesn’t yet deliver some long-awaited functionality.

Released in the last couple of days, Waze 4.92.0.1 for Android is rolling out to some users as a “release candidate.” The update’s changelog mentions a fix for Waze freezing on Android Auto, which has been reported by many users over the past few weeks.

The issue at hand would cause Android Auto users to see Waze freeze at random times while running through Android Auto. Some users saw this occur during startup, while others would see the map working properly, but their position not moving and directions not working properly. This latest update is supposed to fix those issues, but some Reddit users say it hasn’t fully fixed the problem, so your results may vary.

But, unfortunately, this update and others released over the past few weeks have not yet fixed one of the glaring issues with Waze on Android Auto. Despite the platform’s “Coolwalk” redesign having been slowly rolling out to users over the past month, Waze still hasn’t updated its app with support in stable updates. Support is available in beta, but some users report that the functionality disappeared.

