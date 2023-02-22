Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.2 rolling out for Pixel with Jio 5G enabled

After Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 and Beta 3.1 with the February security patch, Google is rolling out Beta 3.2 to Pixel phones.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.2 contains a pair of fixes ahead of the public launch in March:

Fixed issues that sometimes caused the screen on some devices to flash green or display other visual artifacts. (Issue #260941279, Issue #256052135)

Jio 5G network is now enabled for Pixel 6 and 7 series devices.

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel phones to report problems. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.2 system images are available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as the Android Emulator.

If you’re already enrolled in the Android 13 Beta and your device is running Beta 3.1, you will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 3.2. If your device is still on an older Beta build, you will automatically receive the Beta 3.2 patch once you update to Beta 3.1.

There’s T2B3.230109.009 and T2B3.230109.006.A1 for the Pixel 7 Pro. It is the “final QPR2 Beta build before the official March public release in a few weeks.”

