Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro launch globally with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, three Android updates

Today at MWC 2023, Xiaomi has announced the global launch of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Launching across countries in Europe and Asia – unsurprisingly, there’s no US launch – the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro bring the latest Qualcomm chip and several other upgrades. Xiaomi originally announced the 13 series back in December for the Chinese market, and the global counterparts bring the same package to the tablet.

Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The larger Pro model packs a 6.73-inch QHD+ display at 120Hz, with peak brightness of 1,900 nits. It also has 120W fast charging and a 4,820 mAh battery. The Pro also has three 50MP camera sensors on the back, including a 1-inch Sony IMX989 for its primary sensor. There’s also 50W wireless charging.

Meanwhile, the standard Xiaomi 13 has a 6.36-inch FHD+ display at 120Hz, with a 4,500 mAh battery and 67W wired charging. There’s a 50MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto camera, and 12MP ultrawide. On both phones, Leica lenses are used with software enhancements on hand as well, and there’s 50W wireless charging and IP68 water resistance too.

Android 13 is on board out of the box for both phones, and Xiaomi is committing to three major Android updates and five years of security updates.

Xiaomi 13 Lite is also launching globally with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, a 6.55-inch 120Hz display, 4,500 mAh battery, and 67W charging.

Pricing for the series in Europe lands at €1,299 for the Xiaomi 13 Pro, €999 for the Xiaomi 13, and €499 for the Xiaomi 13 Lite.

