Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro goes official w/ Snapdragon 778G, 108MP camera, more

The Xiaomi Poco X5 and X5 Pro have now officially launched with the devices packing in some impressive tech for budget Android phones.

Of the new devices, the entry-level model is the Poco X5. This 6.67-inch smartphone boasts a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 processor, 6/8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128/256GB UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded by micro SD card up to 1TB. There’s also a large 5,000mAh internal battery that can be topped up at 33W speeds via an in-the-box charger.

At the rear, the camera consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, you’re working with a 13-megapixel sensor. This enables software-based Face Unlock, but a side-mounted fingerprint scanner is also included for biometric unlocks. Other hardware notables include a 3.5mm headphone port for wired audio.

The undoubted star is the Poco X5 Pro which packs in more impressive hardware and expands upon the regular X5 package. It, too, packs in a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel, but the internals take a step up. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G processor is paired with 6/8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128/256GB UFS 2.2 storage. You can also utilize micro SD card expansion up to 1TB here, too. Another similar trait is the 5,000mAh internal battery. However, this comes with 67W wired charging with an in-the-box charger included.

Upgrades also come to the camera system of the Poco X5 Pro. A 108-megapixel main sensor is being utilized here with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro shooter completing the rear setup. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera included that supports software-based Face Unlock or a side-mounted fingerprint scanner is available if you prefer this option.

Like the Poco X5, the X5 Pro also includes a 3.5mm headphone port for wired audio connections. This is paired with dual stereo speakers, plus an IR blaster. Unlike the Poco X5, the Poco X5 Pro ships with Android 13 and MIUI 14 pre-installed. This makes this device one of the first to ship with Xiaomi’s latest OS upgrade. The former handset ships with MIUI 13 atop Android 12, with no word on the update schedule for either device.

Early bird pricing starts at €249 for the base Poco X5 which is available in green, blue, and black colorways. The Poco X5 Pro is priced at €299 and comes in black, blue, and yellow color options. No word has been shared on global availability at this stage.

