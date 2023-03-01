Motorola confirms new Razr foldable set for release ‘very soon’ as it shows off ‘Rizr’ rollable concept

Following several recent leaks, Motorola has confirmed that its 2023 iteration of the Razr foldable is coming “very soon.”

Speaking to CNBC, Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang confirmed directly that a 2023 iteration of the Motorola Razr is coming “very soon.” Yang further said that the device is “much better” than earlier versions.

Motorola was the first to launch a folding smartphone in the clamshell form factor, with the original Razr launched in 2019 a few months ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip. Motorola went on to release a sequel of that device with a revised design and 5G support in 2020, then debuted a third iteration last year which had a revamped design and better specs. However, that model never made its way to the United States, and mainly focused on the Chinese market.

For this upcoming fourth generation, Motorola will apparently focus on improving the hinge and “applications on the device.” It’s teased that the display crease could be one area of improvement on the new design. Of course, the cover display is also rumored to be a major point of improvement.

A 2023 version of the Motorola Razr would be arriving in a more competitive foldable space for this form factor. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series has proven to be a resounding success for the company, and the most popular foldable thus far. Oppo also just launched its take on the form factor, with the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

An exact timeline for a 2023 Razr has not be specified, but recent leaks mentioned a potential June date.

Meanwhile, at MWC 2023, Motorola and Lenovo were showing off new rollable concepts. The “Motorola Rizr” and a laptop with a screen that extends vertically. So far, rollable concepts have been shown off by several brands, but none have actually made it to market. LG perhaps was the closest with its LG Rollable, but the company folded its mobile division before that made a formal debut.

Our Max Weinbach got to check out the Rizer in person earlier this week, as pictured below.

