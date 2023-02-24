Motorola Razr’s 2023 refresh with bigger cover display tipped to launch in June

Foldable smartphones are coming en masse this year, and it seems Motorola is set to debut its latest Razr as soon as June 2023.

The Motorola Razr (2023) first leaked earlier this week with a major change to its design, with the cover display taking up virtually the entire outer panel. It’s a major push forward for a feature which Motorola’s design already beat the competition at.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series has had infamously small displays on the outside which, on top of being tiny, have also been very limited in what they can actually do. The new Oppo Find N2 Flip addresses the former issue with a display that’s much bigger, but it’s just as limited as Samsung’s take. Motorola, meanwhile, has offered near full functionality on its cover display since 2019’s original Razr foldable, and it’s just gotten better with time.

With this new 2023 version of the Motorola Razr, the company seems ready to extend that lead, and it may be doing so well ahead of the time we expected.

Evan Blass shared on Twitter (privately) a June 1 launch date for “Juno,” the codename for the 2023 Razr. The internal document lays out an “announcement reveal” on that date, but there’s no indication of when the phone will actually be available for sale.

Last year, Motorola’s parent company Lenovo rebooted the Razr after taking over a year off, but the device was never released in the United States, instead only being sold in China and Europe.

