Google releases new Weather app for all Wear OS 3 watches

The latest sign that Google’s investment in the Pixel Watch will benefit the entire ecosystem is a new Weather app for all Wear OS 3+ watches.

Simply named “Weather” on the Play Store today (via Mishaal Rahman and APK Mirror), this Google app is rather straightforward. It follows the latest Material guidance for Wear OS and has a simple feed layout, which is the norm across wearable platforms these days.

This app only shows the weather for your current location, with the city noted at the top underneath a curved time. The current temperature and condition icon is flanked by the high and low.

The “Current UV index” is noted in a pill-shaped container that is color-coded, while any precipitation appears next. You then get a forecast for the “Next 8 hours” and “Next 5 days.” At the very bottom, you can refresh, change units, and see that information is from weather.com, like on the Android app, widgets, Google Search, and Smart Displays.

Outside of the app, there are Tiles for “Forecast” (current condition also noted) and “UV index” (with a colorful ring), as seen in the cover image above. Lastly, there are two complications for “UV index” and “Weather” with updating icons.

When you first open the app after installation, you need to grant it the “Allow all the time” Location permission.

Google’s new Weather app for Wear OS 3 is basic and could benefit from a few more stats (like AQI), as well as multicity support, but it’s a pretty good start.

