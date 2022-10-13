‘Google Pixel Watch Faces’ app released on Play Store for fast updates

Following “Wear OS System UI” and “Services,” “Google Pixel Watch Faces” is the latest app for the new wearable released to the Play Store.

The Play Store description — com.google.android.wearable.watchface.rwf — reiterates existing points, while the use of “at a glance” is notable given the Pixel Launcher/phone experience.

Get an exclusive set of watch faces for your Google Pixel Watch.

Customize multiple watch faces right on your wrist, and have the information you need, at a glance.

You can create thousands of combinations of watch faces with different colors, styles, and complications.

Each watch face comes with specific attributes you can tweak to your liking, and the most relevant at-a-glance information from Google and your favorite apps is available to you through complications.

Version 1.0.87.473139107 at 5MB serves as the day one update that tweaks the Date, Date and month, Day and date, and Day of the week complications so that it doesn’t show a generic calendar icon at the beginning.

This update also appears to be responsible for switching how faces appear in the companion phone app. Instead of a two-wide grid, each watch face is now presented in a row with multiple styles and customizations shown in a carousel. It takes longer to browse and find, but a better demo of all the available options.

Meanwhile, Play Store availability lets Google easily deliver bug fixes as necessary, while it should allow watch faces to be quickly introduced if new ones (e.g., seasonal additions) are released outside of a yearly cadence (when the next generation launches), or full system updates. There are 18 available today from Google, while the Photos face brings that to 19.

