Google celebrates International Women’s Day 2023 with Doodle and homepage easter egg

Google is celebrating International Women’s Day 2023 not only with a homepage Doodle but an animated easter egg.

Today’s Google Doodle honors International Women’s Day 2023 with the traditional homepage logo featuring women advocating for and supporting other women in various areas of life from healthcare to motherhood and everything in between. Designed by Alyssa Winans, she channelled her personal life experiences to create a Doodle that captures just a microcosm of “women supporting women”:

My one life certainly can’t capture the full range of what being a woman is. One thing I was thinking about is that a few people around me in the past few years have had children, and have started talking about how complicated it was to navigate. Breastfeeding? Formula? In public? Workplaces? So I did want to use one of the letters for two women feeding their children on the homepage as a nod to that experience — Alyssa Winans

Celebrated every year on March 8, this actual event theme for 2023 is all about embracing equality and why equal opportunities are just the beginning of a fairer society. This focal point of the women’s rights movement has been celebrated yearly since 1977 and grows each and every year. Numerous reported origins including as early as 1909 when a “National Woman’s Day” was hosted in New York.

When hitting Google.com, you’ll also see links to a dedicated Arts & Culture microsite dedicated to “Women in Culture” that highlights, celebrates, and aims to educate about the trailblazing women found in all facets of society who have left an impact on local, national, and the global stage.

Alongside this, when searching for International Women’s Day or hitting the homepage and clicking the latest Doodle, you’ll get a confetti-filled screen with purple flags that support and symbolize the feminist movement. For those wondering why purple? This color originated from the suffrage movement in the United Kingdom from 1903 to 1918 and has become an integral part of International Women’s Day since its inception.

Thousands of events are being hosted across the world to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 including in-person and virtual. You can use the dedicated search tool to find out what is being hosted where you live on the official event site here. Happy International Women’s Day 2023!

