Google will start Assistant Reminders to Google Tasks migration in March

Back in September, Google announced that Google Tasks would replace Assistant Reminders; this migration will start next month.

For personal/free Google Accounts, you’ll see a prompt in Assistant (like after making voice Reminders) and Calendar to initiate the migration to Google Tasks “beginning on March 6, 2023.” It might take a few weeks for the “Turn my reminders into tasks now” button in Calendar Reminders on mobile and the web to be available for all users.

This involves existing and ongoing Assistant Reminders — like those created via voice on a Smart Display/speaker or found in the Google app > account menu > Reminders — being moved to the Tasks app on Android and iOS, as well as the Workspace sidebar integration.

In Q2 of 2023, Google will “begin to automatically migrate” those older Reminders to Tasks, with that old experience eventually shutting down.

As part of this, “Reminders created in Keep will not be migrated to Tasks” and will remain in the note-taking app. They will not appear in Google Calendar.

Google Workspace customers, including work and school accounts, will be able to start migrating on April 12. The automatic transfer will take place for remaining Workspace users from May 22.

If you want a copy of your reminders data and Takeout is enabled for your organization, export your Reminders data before June 22, 2023.

This migration is meant to “create a single experience for managing to-dos across Google,” with the previous experience old and laggy. Besides being found in Gmail, Docs, and Chat, Google Tasks is getting Google Assistant voice integration to offer a hands-free experience.

Once the migration is complete, you’ll be able to view and manage all of your to-dos in one place: Tasks. You’ll be able to leverage features in Tasks such as organizing to-dos with multiple lists and adding descriptions for extra organization.

