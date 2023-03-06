Nothing Phone (2) likely to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip per exec slip-up

A Qualcomm executive has more or less confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) will not be powered by the firm’s current top-tier processor, but instead it’ll rely on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Nothing and Qualcomm announced at MWC that a Snapdragon 8-series processor will power the upcoming flagship. However, both sides were tight-lipped about which exact model, but Qualcomm’s SVP and GM of Mobile, Compute, and XR business unit, Alex Katouzian, took to LinkedIn and while congratulating Nothing, inadvertently mentioned the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

The post has since been edited, but a screengrab courtesy of 91Mobiles shows that Katouzian may have let the cat out of the bag early. While this could simply have been an error, the fact that it has been removed from the original post does hint that there is a grain of truth to the statement.

It might not be the latest and greatest Snapdragon processor, but the 8+ Gen 1 is a very capable chipset that will offer a substantial performance leap for the Nothing Phone (2) over the Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which is currently in use within the Phone (1).

What’s more, using last year’s top-tier processor is another way to help reduce the cost without compromising on the day-to-day experience. This would be similar to how devices like the Poco F-series has used the Snapdragon 870 processor rather than the Snapdragon 888 or 888+. Given how solid the Phone (1) has been given the sub-$450 pricing, this seems like a sensible decision for a device launching in the United States later this year.

More on Nothing:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: