Google Store discounts: $299 Pixel 6a, $49 Nest Audio or Hub, $149 Pixel Buds Pro, more

We’re just over a month away from Black Friday, but the US Google Store currently has a few deals that are approaching that level. The Nest Audio is currently $49.99, while you can get Pixel Buds Pro for $149 and a $299 Pixel 6a.

Until October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get the Google Assistant speaker at a 50% discount. The Nest Audio was announced just over two years ago (September 2020) at $99.99, and is now the same price as the Nest Mini’s original $49 MSRP. (The Mini happens to be discounted to $19.99 as part of the same deal series.)

The Nest Audio is available in Chalk, Charcoal, Sage (green), Sand (coral), and Sky (blue). There’s a 75 mm woofer and 19 mm tweeter, as well as 3 far-field microphones. Two can be paired together, while there’s a hardware mic switch on the back and captive controls to play/pause and adjust volume up top.

You can also get a Nest Audio 2-pack for $89, which is equally wild, while the $49 deal is also at Best Buy. Meanwhile, the 2nd-gen Nest Hub also gets a 50% discount to $49.99 (Best Buy), while the Nest Hub Max is $164 (Best Buy) at $65 off. Other deals (ahead of the Nest Wifi Pro) include:

Nest Wifi router and point: $269 -> $149

Nest Wifi router: $169 -> $119

Nest Wifi point: $149 -> $99

Google Wifi: $99.99 -> $69.99

Moving away from the smart home, the Pixel 6a is $150 off to $299 for the Unlocked or Google Fi model until November 6. You can also get that deal on Amazon, while the Pixel Buds Pro is 25% off from the Google Store (and Amazon or Best Buy).

