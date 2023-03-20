Samsung boosts Galaxy S23 trade-in values, up to $800 with select devices and offers

Samsung has lately been the king of trade-in offers when launching new phones, and the Galaxy S23 series also saw some great offers back during pre-orders. Now, Samsung is bringing back those trade-in deals, offering up to $800 towards your new phone.

A new promotional period on Samsung.com offers up boosted trade-in values for devices when upgrading to the Galaxy S23, S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra. These boosted values offer nearly twice as much for your old device when upgrading, which takes a lot of the hassle out of moving from one device to another. Private sales are typically where you’ll get the most out of your used device, but Samsung’s values often get pretty darn close.

Currently, Samsung.com will offer a maximum of $750 when trading in a device towards the purchase of a Galaxy S23 Ultra, or $700 when going for an S23 or S23+. The max value comes from, of course, the most expensive device in Samsung’s lineup. Only the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will net you the top value, but not too far behind at $700 is the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

But, notably, Samsung.com isn’t playing nice with those boosted values in our testing. Rather, Samsung is only showing the original trade-in credit, which maxes out at $510. Your results may vary.

What is working is the much better trade-in deal from carriers.

Verizon and AT&T will give you $800 for almost any modern, flagship-tier Galaxy smartphone. That includes everything from the Galaxy S20 to the Galaxy Note 20 and many newer devices too. Mid-range Galaxy phones knock $400 off the price for Verizon, but AT&T is offering up to $800 off for basically any Galaxy device going all the way back to the Galaxy S2.

T-Mobile offers up to $930, but you’ll need to input your IMEI to figure out the value of your specific device.

If you’re not looking to trade in a device, Samsung is offering $100 off all Galaxy S23 devices at Amazon, as 9to5Toys reported earlier today.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: