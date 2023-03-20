Deals: Pixel 7/Pro start from $499 alongside Galaxy S23 series from $750 in spring sale, more

All of Monday’s best deals have arrived, with some spring discounts now up for grabs on the latest Google Pixel 7/Pro smartphones that start at $499. You can also lock-in some of the first price cuts on Samsung’s new Galaxy S23/+/Ultra smartphones from $750 alongside the latest Chromecast with Google TV at $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 7/Pro smartphones start at $499

Starting off the week, Amazon is now offering a chance to save on both of Google’s latest Android smartphones. Leading the way, the unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro now starts at $749 shipped in several styles for the 128GB capacity. Down from $899, this is delivering $150 in savings as well as a match of the second-best price. We haven’t seen it sell for less in over a month, and that was just $10 less than today’s markdown. You can also save $100 on both of the 256GB and 512GB elevated storage capacities.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

If the more flagship feature set of the Pro model above aren’t quite what you’re looking for from a daily driver, the savings today continue over to the other counterpart of Google’s latest devices. Right now, Google Pixel 7 5G starts at $499 for the 128GB capacity in several colorways. This is also matching the second-best price to date at within $10 or so of the all-time low. It’s the best we’ve seen since sporadic discounts within the first week of the New Year, as well. The 256GB capacity is also on sale at $100 off, too.

Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra smartphones get in on spring savings

Amazon today is rolling out some of the very first discounts across Samsung’s new lineup of Galaxy S23 smartphones. Marking down unlocked versions of all three 5G handsets, shipping is free across the board. The most notable of the discounts starts all of the way at the top, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB dropping to $1,100. Normally fetching the usual $1,200 MSRP, today’s offer is delivering only the second-ever discount on the entry-level configuration. It’s matching the all-time low at $100 off, as well.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the sceen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceeding S22 Ultra. There’s also 256GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity. Our hands-on review also covers everything else to expect.

Taking a step down to the mid-range handset in Samsung’s latest lineup, the Galaxy S23+ is now on sale at Amazon, too. Dropping the 256GB capacity down to $900, you’d normally pay $1,000. Today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and is the best we’ve seen to date on this capacity. Samsung’s new Galaxy S23+ arrives at the middle of the road between the flagship S23 Ultra above and the baseline model we’ll get to in just a moment.

Resting in-between those is a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ display that comes backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. The entire package is powered by the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which also drives the new 50MP camera array. And rounding out the package is a 4,700mAh battery for all-day usage. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Last up for the collection is the Samsung Galaxy S23, which now rests at $750. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at $50 in savings as well as one of the first chances to save some cash period. Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphone arrives as its latest entry-level device that still arrives with flagship features in tow.

Everything is centered around the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as the other two handsets above, which fits into the handset’s 6.1-inch FHD+ form-factor with 120Hz display. It comes powered by a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, and around back is a triple sensor 50MP camera array to complete the package. We recently saw how this handset squared off against the Pixel 7, with our review taking a deeper dive on the experience.

Latest Chromecast with Google TV curates all of your favorites

Amazon now offers the Chromecast with Google TV 4K for $40. Down from the $50 price tag you would more regularly pay, today’s offer arrives with 20% in savings attached. It’s only the second discount of the year and now landing on sale for the first time in nearly 2 months at the 2023 low. Google’s latest flagship streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback and support for all of your favorite content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch in one hub. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: